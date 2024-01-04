Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.53 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

