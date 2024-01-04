Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.01. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $114,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

