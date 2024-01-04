Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.09. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.