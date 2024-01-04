Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,430,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.74.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

