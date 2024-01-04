Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.24 and a 200-day moving average of $447.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $380.53 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

