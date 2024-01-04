Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

