Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys 88 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

