Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 282,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 196,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

