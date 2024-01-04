DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Shares of DRD stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 2,038.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.