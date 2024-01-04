Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. Doximity has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,925 over the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Doximity by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Doximity by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,979 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

