DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.