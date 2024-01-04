DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DBL opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 203.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.