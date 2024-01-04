DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 11.1% in December

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 576,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 123,517 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DSL opened at $12.21 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

