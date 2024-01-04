Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

