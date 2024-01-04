Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

IRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Disc Medicine news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,433. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

