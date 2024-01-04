Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.19

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 99579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.