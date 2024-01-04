DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 13.2 %
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
About DAVIDsTEA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.