Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,215 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ASML opened at $703.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $561.06 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

