Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 99,398.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after buying an additional 6,776,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after buying an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,626,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.67 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

