Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $257.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $279.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.00 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

