Dakota Wealth Management Has $841,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,490 shares of company stock worth $21,290,955. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $578.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.16 and its 200 day moving average is $520.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.70 and a 12 month high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

