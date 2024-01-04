Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $784.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $730.88 and a 200-day moving average of $700.50.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

