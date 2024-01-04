Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.91 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

