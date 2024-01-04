Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE CUBI opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 300.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,773 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 244,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.