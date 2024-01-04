CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart
CubeSmart Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 65.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.