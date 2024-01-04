CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 65.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

