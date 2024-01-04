Critical Review: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verano 0 0 4 0 3.00

Verano has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.05%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72% Verano -27.64% -1.49% -0.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TerrAscend and Verano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.07 -$329.91 million N/A N/A Verano $879.41 million 1.79 -$269.16 million ($0.77) -5.94

Verano has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Verano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verano has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verano beats TerrAscend on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.