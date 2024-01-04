Critical Review: PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) versus E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for E2open Parent and PropertyGuru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 5 0 0 1.83 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.10%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than E2open Parent.

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -96.79% 2.99% 1.84% PropertyGuru Group -14.60% -2.36% -2.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and PropertyGuru Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.93 -$648.70 million ($2.08) -1.99 PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 6.41 -$93.75 million ($0.10) -38.90

PropertyGuru Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

