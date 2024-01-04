Critical Comparison: Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) vs. Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dominari and Raymond James, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Raymond James 0 7 2 0 2.22

Raymond James has a consensus target price of $117.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Dominari.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A N/A -$22.11 million N/A N/A Raymond James $12.99 billion 1.76 $1.74 billion $7.96 13.75

This table compares Dominari and Raymond James’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari.

Volatility & Risk

Dominari has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Raymond James has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and Raymond James’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02% Raymond James 13.39% 18.33% 2.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Raymond James shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Raymond James shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Raymond James beats Dominari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

