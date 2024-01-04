Critical Comparison: BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) and Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BRP Group and Sabre Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 4 0 1 2.40 Sabre Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.46%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Sabre Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.7% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BRP Group and Sabre Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -8.83% 6.50% 2.09% Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Sabre Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $980.72 million 2.76 -$41.77 million ($1.77) -13.11 Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sabre Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Summary

BRP Group beats Sabre Insurance Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families. The Specialty segment delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals, and industry businesses the access to specialty markets, as well as capabilities and programs requiring underwriting and placement; and operates as a managing general agent of the Future platform, which delivers proprietary, technology-enabled insurance solutions. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in its communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage to seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals through a network of primarily independent contractor agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

