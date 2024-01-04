Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 448,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

