Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $169.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Credicorp by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,035,000 after buying an additional 216,483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Credicorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Credicorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,286,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,693,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Credicorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

