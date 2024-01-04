CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.47.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
