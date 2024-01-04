CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.47.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

