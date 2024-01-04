Costamare Inc. (CMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Costamare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.15 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. Equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMRE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costamare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 164,247 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

