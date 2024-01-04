Contrasting G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $51.30 million 3.00 -$147.56 million ($1.47) -2.02 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.06 million ($1.47) -2.55

Enlivex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G1 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.0% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -90.82% -132.03% -44.85% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -57.02% -47.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for G1 Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 297.31%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor can protect bone marrow and reduce hematologic adverse events (AEs), as well as improve emerging treatments through myeloprotection which improve patients' overall anti-tumor immune responses combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration agreement with BeiGene to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Allocetra in combination with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced-stage solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

