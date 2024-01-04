Contrasting AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AltEnergy Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.39% 37.85% 10.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AltEnergy Acquisition and KONE Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltEnergy Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 2 3 1 0 1.83

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AltEnergy Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AltEnergy Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 2.28 $816.01 million $0.95 26.02

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than AltEnergy Acquisition.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats AltEnergy Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

