Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Read Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.