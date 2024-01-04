Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
CHCI stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
