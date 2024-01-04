Comparing Electrovaya (ELVA) and Its Competitors

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Electrovaya to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $19.82 million -$6.55 million -165.00 Electrovaya Competitors $651.18 million $59.30 million -4.38

Analyst Ratings

Electrovaya’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya. Electrovaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electrovaya and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electrovaya Competitors 132 548 1139 57 2.60

Electrovaya currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 384.85%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 28.98%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -10.68% -196.25% -16.33% Electrovaya Competitors -565.68% -29.92% -15.63%

Summary

Electrovaya rivals beat Electrovaya on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

