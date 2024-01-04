Comparing AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SeaStar Medical and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

SeaStar Medical currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 982.95%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.30%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A AngioDynamics $338.75 million 0.91 -$52.44 million $0.16 48.32

SeaStar Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93% AngioDynamics 1.92% -1.18% -0.90%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats SeaStar Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

