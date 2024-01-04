Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE CMA opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

