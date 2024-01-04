Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

