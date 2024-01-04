Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.00

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 26827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

