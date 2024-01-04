Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Down 5.0% in December

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the November 30th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CODA stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CODA. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coda Octopus Group

In other news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,149.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODA. Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 493,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 160,564 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

