Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

META opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $361.90. The company has a market cap of $885.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

