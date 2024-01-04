Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

