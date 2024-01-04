Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 352 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameren were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.4 %

AEE opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

