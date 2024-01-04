Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 3,358 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

Aptiv Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

