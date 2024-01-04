Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $14.51 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEC opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

