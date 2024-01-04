Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

HP Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

