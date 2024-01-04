Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 261,728 shares of company stock worth $96,324 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

