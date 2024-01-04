Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.